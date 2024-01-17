Stand by me: Dog hit by car gets helping paw from her loyal little friend

Orange County, California - This is true friendship: a brave little dog stayed by his best friend's side after she got hit by a car!

A little dog stayed by its best friend's side until animal rescuers swooped in. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

Suzette Hall, a dog rescuer from California, recently shared the heartwarming story on Facebook.

"I will stay by your side/ And protect you/ These two babies were on a on ramp to the freeway," she wrote.

Hall went on to explain that the white female dog had been hit by a car. She also shared a video of the two four-legged friends huddled together on the side of the road.

The animal was surprised that the little pooch didn't leave his injured buddy and gushed over his sweet loyalty.

The founder of Logan's legacy and her team went to work getting the two fur babies out of the "scary and unsafe area."