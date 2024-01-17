Stand by me: Dog hit by car gets helping paw from her loyal little friend

This is true friendship: a brave little dog stayed by his best friend's side after she got hit by a car! Luckily, they were both rescued.

By Svea Nieberg

Orange County, California - This is true friendship: a brave little dog stayed by his best friend's side after she got hit by a car!

A little dog stayed by its best friend's side until animal rescuers swooped in.
© Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

Suzette Hall, a dog rescuer from California, recently shared the heartwarming story on Facebook.

"I will stay by your side/ And protect you/ These two babies were on a on ramp to the freeway," she wrote.

Hall went on to explain that the white female dog had been hit by a car. She also shared a video of the two four-legged friends huddled together on the side of the road.

The animal was surprised that the little pooch didn't leave his injured buddy and gushed over his sweet loyalty.

The founder of Logan's legacy and her team went to work getting the two fur babies out of the "scary and unsafe area."

The big dog had a broken leg

The white dog had a broken leg and the little dog under the bush refused to leave his side.
© Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

The rescue proved difficult.

Volunteers didn't want to scare the dogs into the busy road by making the wrong move. Once they got to the canines, they realized the female pooch had a serious injury.

"We were so relieved but the hard part was getting the sweet girl up the ramp and safely into my van, her leg is literally broken," she recalled.

Luckily, the rescue was a success, to everyone's delight.

"The little baby was soooooooooooooooooo happy that we were helping his friend," Hall wrote.

She is still in awe of the bond between these dogs: "He didn’t know how else to help except stay by his side. He knew she was hurt."

Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

