Sweet mangey puppy is unrecognizable after being rescued!

Austin, Texas - This poor little puppy dog was in pretty bad shape when she was rescued from the streets of Texas. After receiving some TLC, however, the doggo transformed!

The dog, whose name was Mrs. Greg, had a long way to go before she was out of the woods health-wise.

This pupper needed more help than the first shelter could offer and was quickly transferred to Austin Pets Alive! to deal with her many health problems.

In addition to mange, Mrs. Greg was suffering from a serious gastrointestinal infection called parvovirus.

When the dog's fur wouldn't grow back, carers became increasingly worried that Mrs. Greg wouldn't be able to find a forever home due to her many bald patches.



Fortunately enough, this was soon proven wrong!