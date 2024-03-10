Sweet mangey puppy is unrecognizable after being rescued!
Austin, Texas - This poor little puppy dog was in pretty bad shape when she was rescued from the streets of Texas. After receiving some TLC, however, the doggo transformed!
The dog, whose name was Mrs. Greg, had a long way to go before she was out of the woods health-wise.
This pupper needed more help than the first shelter could offer and was quickly transferred to Austin Pets Alive! to deal with her many health problems.
In addition to mange, Mrs. Greg was suffering from a serious gastrointestinal infection called parvovirus.
When the dog's fur wouldn't grow back, carers became increasingly worried that Mrs. Greg wouldn't be able to find a forever home due to her many bald patches.
Fortunately enough, this was soon proven wrong!
Bitch is unrecognizable today
A woman named Olivia knew she wanted Mrs. Greg from the start.
What Olivia did change very quickly, however, was the pup's unusual name. She dropped the Mrs. Greg moniker and went with Winnie instead!
"I know she fought through the parvo and mange in the shelter and it took a while for her to be fully okay after being adopted," she told The Dodo.
The dog's condition hardly changed in the following weeks, however, as she repeatedly struggled with health problems.
But then, all of a sudden, Winnie's fur began to grow back in so quickly that Olivia was amazed.
"I can't believe how much fur she has now," marveled her owner. "I feel like she's getting more and more!"
Winnie the dog is unrecognizable in recent photos. Looks like this rescue was a roaring success!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Austin Pets Alive!