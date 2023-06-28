Rottweiler's bedtime routine gets him dubbed "the sweetest dog in the world"

Axel the Rottie fights against sleep, watching over his owner as she goes to bed. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/nala_the_needy_rottie

This dog likes to make sure his human gets to bed safely.

A Rottweiler named Axel refuses to go to sleep until his owner Rianna is dreaming peacefully. A TikTok video of him falling asleep while standing watch has thousands gushing.

Every night, he rests his big head on the bed and patiently waits for Rianna to fall asleep. But this is no easy task for the young male pup. He's also sleepy, and has to fight to keep his eyes open.

In the video's captions, Rianna writes, "My dog refuses to go to bed until I fall asleep."

"He watches me every night and waits until I fall asleep first," she adds.

The video boasts over 389,000 views and more than 77,000 likes. Many TikTokers have dubbed Axel "the sweetest dog in the world."