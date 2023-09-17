Terrified dog makes dramatic transformation after emotional rescue

St. Louis, Missouri - One lonely and abandoned dog got quite aggressive with her rescuers, but just 24 hours later, a little kindness changed her dramatically.

An abandoned dog was quite aggressive with her rescuers before she made a dramatic transformation. © Screenshot/Facebook/Stray Rescue of St. Louis

The animal shelter in St. Louis, Missouri, published a video with the dog on Facebook, showing part of the rescue operation but also what happened hours later. Another extensive post with numerous photos followed.

According to the post, animal control officers had been called by a woman who spotted the four-legged dog sitting on her porch.

"She said she thought it was injured because it wouldn't get up, and she was too afraid to approach it herself because the dog would turn her head real fast," Natalie Thomson from Stray Rescue of St. Louis told Newsweek on Saturday.

Her team also cut their teeth on the furry dog. At first, all they could do was wait and coax the dog along.

