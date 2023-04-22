The bond between this abandoned cat and dog might make you weep!
Jackson, Michigan - These two animals were discovered abandoned in a field by a passerby. When their rescuer was shocked to watch the dog let the cat eat first, it was immediately clear these two were a bonded pair.
About a month ago, a man made a surprising and heartbreaking discovery while out for a walk. He found a young female dog and a male cat alone in a field.
It turned out that the two cute black and white critters had been abandoned by their previous owners.
The person who stumbled upon the animals got some food and alerted the local animal shelter to the situation.
But when the rescuer put a bowl in front of the dog, the four-legged friend did something unexpected. She didn't attack the food, but instead let the cat eat first!
"She sat right there while the kitty was eating out of the dish and waited for him to finish before she ate. It was so sweet," Lydia Sattler of the Jackson County Animal Shelter (JCAS) told The Dodo.
She added, "As soon as we put them in the back seat of the truck, the kitty curled right up with the dog."
Lydia described the wholesome connection between the dog and cat to be "like glue."
Shadow and Sally have found a home together!
Dog Sally and cat Shadow were clearly a bonded pair and needed each other.
"Whatever they’ve gone through so far, they got through it together," Lydia said. "So, we knew that they needed to continue staying together."
The shelter staff was so in awe of their bond that they broke the rules and let the pair share a room.
About a month after Sally and Shadow were rescued from the field, the shelter found a new family willing to adopt the unique pair.
"They ended up finding a great home where they get to continue that bond that they have," Lydia said. "They’re continuing to enjoy their time together, and they don’t have to worry about being hungry anymore."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Jackson County Animal Shelter - Michigan