The bond between this abandoned cat and dog might make you weep!

Jackson, Michigan - These two animals were discovered abandoned in a field by a passerby. When their rescuer was shocked to watch the dog let the cat eat first, it was immediately clear these two were a bonded pair.

Two abandoned animals are as thick as thieves and their bond is more than sweet © Screenshot/Facebook/Jackson County Animal Shelter - Michigan

About a month ago, a man made a surprising and heartbreaking discovery while out for a walk. He found a young female dog and a male cat alone in a field.

It turned out that the two cute black and white critters had been abandoned by their previous owners.

The person who stumbled upon the animals got some food and alerted the local animal shelter to the situation.

But when the rescuer put a bowl in front of the dog, the four-legged friend did something unexpected. She didn't attack the food, but instead let the cat eat first!

"She sat right there while the kitty was eating out of the dish and waited for him to finish before she ate. It was so sweet," Lydia Sattler of the Jackson County Animal Shelter (JCAS) told The Dodo.

She added, "As soon as we put them in the back seat of the truck, the kitty curled right up with the dog."

Lydia described the wholesome connection between the dog and cat to be "like glue."