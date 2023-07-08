TikTok can't get over the love between these two golden retrievers

Introducing a new dog to the family can be nerve-wracking, but golden retrievers Leo and Louie quickly became best buddies. A TikTok showing their budding love has everyone saying, "Aww!"

TikTok can't get over the love between these golden retrievers. Leo (l.) was skeptical of the puppy, Louie, at first but the two became best buddies. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/ leothecream

Dogs Leo and Louie are "soulmates," according to their owner Amanda Lemon.

In the caption of a now-viral TikTok posted by Amanda, she wrote: "The best decision we ever made was getting Leo a little brother. Leo and Louie complete each other."

The cute clip shows the evolution of these doggos' adorable relationship, and thousands of TikTokers love it.

Amanda told Newsweek that she decided to get her dog Leo a canine companion because "we always felt guilty leaving Leo alone in the house, even if it was just for an hour."

"Dogs, and especially golden retrievers, are incredibly social animals. Leo always loved other dogs and we knew it was time to get him a companion," she added.

When Amanda and her partner moved into a new house with a yard, it was finally the right time to give Leo a brother.