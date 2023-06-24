Top three of the quirkiest dogs on TikTok

From burping golden retrievers to Himalayan fur goblins, get ready for a wild ride with these three viral dog videos on TikTok !

Check out three of TikTok's most quirkiest dogs with their hilarious nature and hidden talents! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@beckyhalko, @pepperthepom_x, @emilyrogers7

Sit, stay, burp!

Have you ever witnessed a dog with the ability to burp on command?

Or how about a tiny Pomeranian that transforms into a Himalayan fur goblin?

Today, we're diving into a few viral TikToks we couldn't pass by.

These four-legged stars have caught the attention of millions with their incredible skills and hidden secrets.

So sit back, grab a refreshing drink, and prepare for these canine celebs that continue to captivate people all around the world.