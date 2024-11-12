Woman rescues three puppies from a tragic fate, and their healing process is bringing all the feels

California - Dogs Nash, Ranger, and Rory should have been on cloud nine after being rescued from a completely overcrowded animal shelter. Tragically, the 16-week-old puppies had lost their last bit of trust in humans at that point, as a viral video shows.

While Kels McDonough lies down on the floor of the bathroom in the video, all three dogs cower behind the toilet in terror. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kelsmcdonough

In the heartbreaking clip, you can see the pups' difficult transition to home life.

While Kels McDonough can be seen lying down on the floor of the bathroom, all three dogs cower behind the toilet in terror.

The poor animals don't yet trust the woman who has taken them into her home because they have no idea that their lives are about to change for the better.

According to McDonough, the poor puppies had previously been found in a cage in the middle of the desert!

At the animal shelter, they narrowly escaped being put to sleep thanks to her.

"How could someone ever do this to you?" asked the Californian in her video, which now has almost a million clicks.

Thankfully, now the world looks very different to the puppies!