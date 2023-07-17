Dolphins injure swimmers in more mysterious attacks - Is there an orca connection?

Mihama, Japan - Four swimmers have been injured in a series of dolphin attacks in Japan.

Dolphins are attacking swimmers in Japan, where there have been six attacks this year (stock image). © 123rf/keongdagreat

Dolphins aren't just chasing fish around Suishohama Beach near the town of Mihama, Japan. They've also been attacking humans.

On Sunday, there were four separate dolphin attacks in the area. One incident left a swimmer in his mid-60s with bite wounds on his hands and broken ribs, as various media outlets have reported.

Another male swimmer in his mid-40s suffered bites to his arms in a separate incident earlier on the same morning.

Later in the day, dolphins injured two more swimmers in the area.

According to the local police, there have been six dolphin attacks this year alone.

They have become such a problem that authorities have put up signs advising swimmers to avoid approaching or touching the wild mammals.