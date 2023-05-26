Gibraltar- Groups of orcas have been sinking ships by ramming into them in the Gibraltar straight. Researchers aren't sure what's causing the animal's unusual behavior.

Orcas are sinking ships and researchers don't know why. © ronnybas/123RF

On May 4, three orcas rammed into a yacht, bashing their bodies into the boat until it capsized. The yacht's skipper Werner Schaufelberger told Germany’s Yacht magazine, "The two little orcas observed the bigger one’s technique and, with a slight run-up, they too slammed into the boat."

The killer whales sank the ship. Luckily, no one was hurt and the crew and passengers were rescued.

This incident is just the latest in a series of similar attacks by killer whales, as per The New York Times.

The research group Orca Ibérica GTOA has been monitoring the behavior of killer whales in the region since 2020. They have recorded three similar capsizing incidents since last summer.

But there have been more than 500 instances in which killer whales have approached or reacted to boats in the waters around Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, since 2020. In about 20% of these, the animals have also caused damage to boats and vessels.

This behavior is unusual, and researchers don't know why the animals are doing it or how to stop them.