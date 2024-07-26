Endangered whale spotted near Ireland for first time in 114 years

Sliabh Liag, Ireland - In a historic discovery, the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale has been spotted off the coast of Ireland for the first time since 1910.

North Atlantic right whales are extremely rare. © Collage: AFP/Don Emmert

The North Atlantic right whale was spotted swimming near Sliabh Liag, in Ireland's County Donegal. It has been confirmed by the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) as a legitimate sighting.

Having been listed as endangered since 1970, the North Atlantic right whale hasn't been sighted near Ireland since 1910, a full 114 years ago.

While rare across the globe, the species is more commonly seen breaching the water and swimming near North America's east coast, though such sightings have also become increasingly rare.

These majestic whales have suffered from busy shipping lanes as well as historical fishing practices that saw thousands slaughtered.

North Atlantic right whales are labeled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as being "one of the world's most endangered large whale species."

According to the NOAA, the whaling industry by 1890 had pushed the species to the "bring of extinction," a point from which they have never recovered.

"Some scientists believe these whales have gone extinct in the eastern North Atlantic and now survive only along the east coast of the U.S. and Canada," World Wildlife Fund states on its website.