Extremely rare shark caught and sold for next to nothing!

Zanzibar, Tanzania - In Tanzania, one of the rarest sharks in the world, megamouth , was captured, killed, and sold for a meager amount.

In Africa, a megamouth shark was sold for little money at a market. © WILDLIFE CONSERVATION SOCIETY, TANZANIA MARINE PROGRAMME

Since its discovery in 1976, the megamouth has only been spotted 280 times, and very little is known about the animal with the impressive jaw, as Newsweek reported.

All the more shocking is how the extremely rare animal was handled at a market in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Per Zootaxa, a "megamouth" was caught off the coast, killed, and sold for just 43,000 Tanzanian shillings, which equates to about $17.

This find marks the sixth time a megamouth shark has been seen in this area.

According to scientists, the animal was caught by an artisanal fishing vessel and then sold for consumption in the local community.