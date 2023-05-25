Family man rescues a family of ducks before paying a fatal price

Rocklin, California - A man has died in a fatal accident in California after the family man showed the size of his heart while helping an animal family.

This photo was taken shortly before his death: the man is seen helping a family of ducks cross the road. © Screenshot/Twitter/@MBandurKCRA

A fatal accident occurred Thursday in Rocklin, about 20 miles from Sacramento, at the intersection of Stanford Ranch Road and Park Drive.

Shortly after 8 PM, a 17-year-old driver struck a man with her car, and he later died as a result.

It has now been revealed that the man that was hit had taken to the busy road to help a family of ducklings cross the street.

A mother duck had been wandering on the roadway with her chicks and was only able to cross the road with the man's help.

A 12-year-old named William witnessed the situation with his own eyes. "He got out of the car and was shooing the ducks and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice," William recalled to KCRA 3.

The young boy is the one who snapped a photo of the moment the man rescued the ducks from the dangerous environment. "He helped them get up over the curb because all the little baby duckies were having trouble and then he walked in front of our car," William said.

He and other eyewitnesses then applauded the stranger from their cars, but things soon took a turn for the worst.