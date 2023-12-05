First wild kiwi babies in a century sends shocks through New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand - New Zealand conservationists celebrated Tuesday after discovering kiwi chicks had been born in the wild around Wellington for the first time in more than a century.

Wild-born kiwi chicks were discovered near Wellington New Zealand for the first time in a century. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/capital.kiwi

The fluffy, flightless bird with a long distinctive beak is a beloved national symbol, but this animal is a rarity.

Kiwi are among the most vulnerable birds in New Zealand. The Department of Conservation estimates there are only about 26,000 brown kiwis left.

Last year, the Capital Kiwi Project released a few dozen adult birds into the wild near Wellington, hoping to reestablish a population in the area.

They've now discovered four chicks, who are believed to be the first ones born in the hills of Wellington in more than 150 years.

"This is very special for the team which has been working hard for the last few years," project founder Paul Ward told AFP.

The chicks are a "massive milestone for our goal of building a wild population of kiwi on Wellington's back doorstep," he added.