Zoo Miami responds to Kiwi scandal amid backlash from New Zealand

Miami, Florida - In response to the outrage sparked by a video of its "Kiwi Encounter," Miami Zoo apologized and said it had discontinued the visitor experience.

Videos shared online by Zoo Miami, showing a Kiwi named Paora being petted and handled in a bright room, made New Zealanders livid.

It also inspired an online petition which called for the bird to be relocated to someone "more suitable." The petition was signed by over 11,000 people.

Tuesday night, Zoo Miami tweeted an apology and issued a statement in response to the outrage, saying: "Effective immediately, the Kiwi Encounter will no longer be offered."

It also said sorry for "the stress initiated by a video depicting the handling/housing of 'Paora,' the Kiwi."