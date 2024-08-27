Fisherman and shark fight over tuna – but who wins the catch?

San Diego, California - It has long been an open secret for the local population that there are lots of sharks in the Pacific Ocean around San Diego, but these fishermen learned the lesson firsthand!

The massive skull of a mako shark – an animal that typically weighs at least 1200 pounds – shot out of the depths of the sea in an attempt to steal the fishermen's tuna catch! © Screenshot/Instagram/@tribute_sportfishing

On August 19, several fishermen ventured out onto the high sea in their boat when, according to information from @startuplab91.com, they had a dangerous encounter with an animal.

While hunting tuna, the group had a magnificent specimen safely on the harpoon.

Cue the Jaws theme song...

Just then a cheeky shark tried to swipe their catch!



A few moments later, the massive skull of a mako shark – an animal that typically weighs at least 1,200 pounds – shot out of the depths of the sea.

Like the boat crew, the predator was obviously in the mood for a snack and a short but intense exchange broke out between man and beast.

The scene was caught in a stunning video later posted to Instagram.