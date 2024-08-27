Fisherman and shark fight over tuna – but who wins the catch?

It has long been an open secret for locals that there are sharks in the San Diego metropolitan region, but these fishermen learned the lesson firsthand!

San Diego, California - It has long been an open secret for the local population that there are lots of sharks in the Pacific Ocean around San Diego, but these fishermen learned the lesson firsthand!

The massive skull of a mako shark – an animal that typically weighs at least 1200 pounds – shot out of the depths of the sea in an attempt to steal the fishermen's tuna catch!
On August 19, several fishermen ventured out onto the high sea in their boat when, according to information from @startuplab91.com, they had a dangerous encounter with an animal.

While hunting tuna, the group had a magnificent specimen safely on the harpoon.

Cue the Jaws theme song...

Just then a cheeky shark tried to swipe their catch!

A few moments later, the massive skull of a mako shark – an animal that typically weighs at least 1,200 pounds – shot out of the depths of the sea.

Like the boat crew, the predator was obviously in the mood for a snack and a short but intense exchange broke out between man and beast.

The scene was caught in a stunning video later posted to Instagram.

Fisherman and shark in tug o' war as the tuna becomes a plaything

Reportedly on an organized fishing trip for his company Tribute Sportfishing, the crew of several people ended up the victors in the deadly game.
The anything-but-everyday encounter was captured in a short sequence by Travis Getting and has now caused a stir on social media.

The post in captioned, "Here’s a much cleaner version of the Tug O War between Capt Dan, Tanner and a very large Mako Shark that wanted some sushi."

Reportedly on an organized fishing trip for his company Tribute Sportfishing, the crew of several people ended up the victors in the deadly game.

That's right! Surprisingly, the apex predator literally got the short end of the stick.

Alas, it only had to make do with a small bite of the tuna and continue its search for food underwater.

Mako sharks are feared hunters and are known for their speed and powerful teeth, which is one of the reasons why the fishermen showed great respect for the not-entirely harmless situation on the open sea.

