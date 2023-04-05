Giant python sneaks a snack in grisly scene Down Under
Brisbane, Australia - When Brisbane residents went to check on their "possum box" on Sunday, they didn't find the animals they were expecting. Instead, there was a giant diamond python inside!
Once they saw the python's protruding belly, the sad truth of the scene became clear.
As it turns out, the giant snake had eaten both the possum and her baby, who had been living inside the box.
Thankfully, snake catcher Bryce Lockett of the Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast soon arrived at the scene of the crime.
Lockett told Newsweek that the residents were understandably upset that their possums had been killed, adding that the python, which was 8.2 feet long, wasn't too happy either.
"They can be a little defensive with large food items because it's harder for them to escape with the food item on board," Lockett said.
Diamond pythons live on the east coast of Australia, and while they are not venomous, they can still cause significant damage with their bites. Anyone who sees such a reptile should get help from an expert.
Snake catcher Bryce Lockett warns pet owners of python risk
Lockett took to Facebook to issue a warning to pet owners about the dangerous snakes.
"The cooler weather is on the way and this time of year pythons are taking large food items to keep the body fat on to help them through the cooler months," Lockett wrote.
Pet owners should be especially mindful of them this time of year, with Lockett noting that rodents are particularly at risk.
While pythons don't actively seek out pets, they are often attracted to areas where they live.
"They are often drawn there following rodent scent trails," he told Newsweek. "However, they are opportunistic feeders, so if they get to the end of the trail — generally chicken coops or bird cages — they will try to feed on whatever food item is there that they can get to."
Lockett ultimately released the python far away from the home, which will hopefully put an end to the snake's havoc on the residents.
Cover photo: Facebook/Screenshot/Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast 0413 028 081