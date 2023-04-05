Giant python sneaks a snack in grisly scene Down Under

Brisbane, Australia - When Brisbane residents went to check on their "possum box" on Sunday, they didn't find the animals they were expecting. Instead, there was a giant diamond python inside!

The diamond python couldn't get very far with its full belly. © Screenshot/Facebook/Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast 0413 028 081

Once they saw the python's protruding belly, the sad truth of the scene became clear.

As it turns out, the giant snake had eaten both the possum and her baby, who had been living inside the box.



Thankfully, snake catcher Bryce Lockett of the Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast soon arrived at the scene of the crime.

Lockett told Newsweek that the residents were understandably upset that their possums had been killed, adding that the python, which was 8.2 feet long, wasn't too happy either.

"They can be a little defensive with large food items because it's harder for them to escape with the food item on board," Lockett said.

Diamond pythons live on the east coast of Australia, and while they are not venomous, they can still cause significant damage with their bites. Anyone who sees such a reptile should get help from an expert.

