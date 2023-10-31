Gritty befriends emotional support alligator at Flyers-Hurricanes game

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty has made a new friend in an emotional support alligator! © Collage: Screenshots/X/@GrittyNHL

After Wally the TikTok famous emotional support alligator was tragically denied entrance to a Phillies game in September, another Philly team stepped up to give the reptile his long overdue warm welcome!

Philly Flyers mascot Gritty posted up with the officially licensed Wally – full name WallyGator – at a Flyers-Hurricanes game on Monday! Dressed to the nines like an astronaut in honor of Halloween, the mascot posted some insanely adorable selfies with the alligator to his X account and captioned the post, "They got gators in outer space?"

Wally's human Joie Henney has said that the animal has helped him in his battle with depression, telling the Philadelphia Inquirer that Wally "likes to give hugs."

Henney, who adopted Wally at the age of 14 months old, noted that the gator has never bitten anyone before. The two have reportedly even shared a bed!

Wally has over 34,000 followers on Instagram and his TikTok has over 125,000 followers!