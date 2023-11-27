Hairless mystery animal nursed back to health in shocking transformation!
Roseville, Minnesota - A Minnesota homeowner had no idea what the hairless animal in his backyard could be, but it clearly needed help!
When a good samaritan from Minnesota noticed a mangy-looking animal living in his backyard, the homeowner was compelled to help the poor sickly animal.
The only problem was that the hairless critter, which looked a little bit like a dog, was both shy and very clever.
This made catching the animal difficult.
According to The Dodo, the homeowner set up a professional trap – but this clever mystery animal managed to steal the bait without getting caught! They got away with this on multiple occasions.
Eventually, the human was able to outsmart the hungry critter and took it to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota (WRC) in Roseville, where experts quickly realized exactly what they were dealing with.
Hairless fox just needed some love and care to heal!
"Before his trip to WRC, this young red fox experienced weeks of cold, hunger, discomfort, and desperation due to the mites that were burrowing under his skin causing a severe case of mange," the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota wrote on Facebook.
According to the wildlife rehab, the poor sickly fox didn't have much hair when he arrived in their care. Additionally, he was suffering from a fractured tail that ended up needing to be amputated at the tip.
Despite all of that, this little fox was still reportedly full of "spunk." The team gave the animal as much love and care as they could and made sure to keep the clever critter entertained during his recovery journey!
"After 43 days in our hospital, he had recovered outstandingly," the WRC said. "His beautiful new coat was beginning to grow back."
The wildlife organization said they were thrilled to be able to release their furry friend back into his natural habitat. Happy trails, little guy!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota