Hairless mystery animal nursed back to health in shocking transformation!

Roseville, Minnesota - A Minnesota homeowner had no idea what the hairless animal in his backyard could be, but it clearly needed help!

When a good samaritan from Minnesota noticed a mangy-looking animal living in his backyard, the homeowner was compelled to help the poor sickly animal.

The only problem was that the hairless critter, which looked a little bit like a dog, was both shy and very clever.

This made catching the animal difficult.

According to The Dodo, the homeowner set up a professional trap – but this clever mystery animal managed to steal the bait without getting caught! They got away with this on multiple occasions.

Eventually, the human was able to outsmart the hungry critter and took it to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota (WRC) in Roseville, where experts quickly realized exactly what they were dealing with.