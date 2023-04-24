Hammerhead shark washed up on Alabama beach leads to amazing discovery

Orange Beach, Alabama - Beachgoers in Alabama stumbled were met by a mind-boggling sight as they stumbled upon a dead 14-foot hammerhead shark hiding an even more amazing secret.

A 14-foot dead hammerhead shark washed up on a beach in Alabama. © Collage: Facebook/City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources

As Rick Johnson was relaxing on a sunny day at Orange Beach with his family on Thursday last week, he noticed something in the water.

"I looked up and saw a fin," he told WRKG. "I stood up and noticed a shark was upside down in the surf."

Johnson decided to take a closer look and, together with another beachgoer, they pulled obviously dead animal ashore.

Authorities were called in and soon, a team of shark experts was on the scene, bagging the carcass and taking it to a lab for further testing.

"We have been coming down here for years, and this is definitely a first-time thing, so this will make a great memory," Johnson said.

But the story still had one twist coming up.