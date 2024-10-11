Hundreds of raccoons mysteriously invade women's yard – here's why!

More than 100 raccoons have invaded the yard of a Washington state woman after it came out that she was feeding the wild animals for three decades.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office told Fox News that hundreds of raccoons had taken over the elderly woman's yard.

The woman had been feeding the animals for more than 30 years, and word had apparently gotten out among the local raccoon population.

She reported the invasion by phone, and police officers came to her house.

"For some reason, 6 weeks ago, the number of raccoons that were showing up increased to over 100," said Kitsap County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Kevin McCarty.

"The woman said they must have started inviting friends."

McCarty said the woman did not report any damage to her property, but the raccoons gradually began scratching at her house and harassing her.

"Anytime she comes out of her house, they swarm her until she throws them food. The normal raccoons that she feeds are nice, but the new ones showing up scare her," McCarty said.