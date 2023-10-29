National Cat Day: The purr-fect way to celebrate your feline friend!

Meow is the time to celebrate your cat. Or better, yet adopt one! October 29 is officially National Cat Day, and there are creative ways you can mark the day.

By Jamie Grasse

Sometimes the internet might make you believe that every day is national cat day. But October 29 is officially National Cat Day, and there are ways you can celebrate offline!

October 29 is the best day to celebrate cats big and small alike: with National Cat Day! © 123rf/andreykuzmin Love them or hate them, cats are an internet fixture. And if you need a dose of feline cuteness all you need to do is hop on X, Facebook, or Instagram and search for the hashtag #nationalcatday. According to the National Cat Day website, the day was first celebrated on October 29, 2005. The cat lover who created the event is the pet and family lifestyle expert Colleen Paige, who doubles as an animal welfare activist. She wanted to create the day "to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of cats that need to be rescued each year and also to encourage cat lovers to celebrate the cat(s) in their life for the unconditional love and companionship they bestow upon us."

How to celebrate National Cat Day

Make like a cool cat by celebrating National Cat Day! © Unsplash/Raoul Droog The special day isn't only about cute cat pictures and the explosion of feline related posts and feeds online, though there are many. It's also a time for celebrating the purr-fect felines and helping those in need find forever homes. In other words, it's about raising awareness of cats that need to be adopted. If you haven't already invited a small fur ball into your home, how about providing a cat with a roof over its head? The National Cat Day website also has a list of 20 suggestions for how you can celebrate this special event. Another great way to mark this date is by getting your pet cat a special treat or a new toy. And there's always donating or volunteering at a local animal shelter and making a commitment to taking care of your cat's health. Animals Whale drags surfer down into the sea in incredible viral video Another fun suggestion that may also get you in the Halloween spirit at the same time? "Paint your face, wear kitty ears or dress in cat related fashion."