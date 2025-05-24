Man makes shocking animal discovery inside fireplace of his new home!

New England - After moving into their new home, one couple was in for quite the surprise as they realized that someone else had already made themselves comfortable in their residence!

The couple's two dogs were the first to notice that there must be someone in the chimney of the house, as Will and Dory told People in a recent interview.

The four-legged friends were restlessly scurrying around the chimney, and the couple heard noises in the area as well.

Will was nervous, fearing that it could be bats, possums, or even raccoons in there.

Eventually, he worked up the courage to start poking around the fireplace in order to lure the uninvited guest out, and Dory made sure to get the moment on camera.

After a bit of poking, a squirrel leapt out, and Will couldn't keep his composure!