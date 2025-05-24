Man makes shocking animal discovery inside fireplace of his new home!
New England - After moving into their new home, one couple was in for quite the surprise as they realized that someone else had already made themselves comfortable in their residence!
The couple's two dogs were the first to notice that there must be someone in the chimney of the house, as Will and Dory told People in a recent interview.
The four-legged friends were restlessly scurrying around the chimney, and the couple heard noises in the area as well.
Will was nervous, fearing that it could be bats, possums, or even raccoons in there.
Eventually, he worked up the courage to start poking around the fireplace in order to lure the uninvited guest out, and Dory made sure to get the moment on camera.
After a bit of poking, a squirrel leapt out, and Will couldn't keep his composure!
Will and Dory discovered a whole family of squirrels
Startled, Will flinched and let out a dramatic scream.
"I wasn't as excited about buying a home because I knew stuff like this would come up," Will admitted in the interview.
But it didn't stop at the single animal: as he went on to reval, he got a whole family of squirrels out of the chimney – seven of them in the end.
Dory later posted the amusing footage on TikTok, and it quickly went viral with over 23 million views and counting!
"It's a good thing he remained calm," one TikToker joked in the comments.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@life.of.dor