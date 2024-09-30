Man shocked by scary surprise staring at him in the woods: "This son of a b**ch is huge!"

Copperopolis, California - An outdoorsman has been hiking and fishing for years, but recently had a wild animal encounter that took his breath away.

A mountain lion stared out of a bush in Chris Bashaw's viral TikTok video. © Screenshot/TikTok/popeyemodesto

Chris Bashaw from Modesto, California, detailed a scary moment in a recent TikTok video, in which he points his camera directly at a mountain lion staring at him from a bush in the Goodwin Dam Recreational Area, where he was fishing.

"This son of a b**ch is huge!" Bashaw says in the clip.

"Get!" the Californian says in the direction of the predator.

Yet, the animal doesn't even bat an eyelid at the request. Quite the opposite: after a few seconds, it moves towards Bashaw, and the video ends abruptly.

Fortunately, the woodsman escaped with a scare, but has left viewers in suspense. The clip has gone viral, and been viewed over 3 million times.

In the video's caption, he admits: "This mountain lion was tracking me all morning back to my car."

But how was the man able to escape the wild encounter in the first place?