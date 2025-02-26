Marine biologist discovers gruesome detail while diving with dolphins

Perth, Australia - Cindy Joli was able to experience something that many people can only dream of when she swam with a pod of dolphins . The marine biologist noticed something cruel when later reviewing her video, however.

Cindy Joli recently swam with a pod of dolphins. The marine biologist noticed something shocking when reviewing the footage from her adventure, however. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Cindy Joli

Joli was snorkeling off the coast of the Australian city of Perth when she suddenly encountered several dolphins in the sea.

Completely overwhelmed, the marine biologist immediately pulled out a camera and captured the magical moment.

When she later reviewed her footage, though, she noticed a detail that she had missed while diving in the murky seawater: one of the animals had been severely injured on its tail fin.

Joli writes that a fishing line had become entangled in the porpoise's fin and cut deep into the flesh of the propulsive organ.

The injury may have already caused an infection, which could lead to the loss of the tail fin, according to Yahoo News.

Without the tail fin, the dolphin is severely restricted in its locomotion and can only swim to the surface to catch its breath or escape from predators – although with some difficulty.