Mechanic is speechless when he opens this car's hood – what happened here?
Minnesota - In a recent viral video, a determined squirrel's misguided handiwork can be seen under the hood of an otherwise normal-looking car.
When mechanic Carlos Jeffers-Suffles and his colleagues opened the hood of the car, they gasped in amazement... what in the world happened?
The engine was no longer visible at all, as it was covered all over with countless pine cones.
It was immediately clear to the mechanics that a small furry creature had been at work here.
Presumably, a squirrel had stashed its supplies for the coming winter in the vehicle.
A video showing the bizarre find is captioned, "Red squirrel chose the wrong place to put his winter stash."
"It drove right in for an oil change. Owner had no idea about any of it," Jeffers-Suffles explained in the post's comments.
TikTok commenters joke about the car's humorous squirrel mishap
But Jeffers-Suffles couldn't leave the car like that!
"I got paid 3 hours to clean it all up. I wasn't too mad about it," he said.
Many commenters said that they felt bad for the poor rodent whose year's work was probably ruined.
"the squirrel will never financially recover from this," one user wrote with amusement under the clip, to which Jeffers-Suffles replied, "We were all talking about how pissed he's gonna be when he comes back to this car."
At least the pine cones were not thrown away!
Instead, the mechanics deposited them in a neighboring wooded area in hopes of saving some other animals from hunger in the cold months to come.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@blackbean1121