Mechanic is speechless when he opens this car's hood – what happened here?

In a recent viral video, a determined squirrel's misguided handiwork can be seen under the hood of an otherwise normal-looking car. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@blackbean1121

When mechanic Carlos Jeffers-Suffles and his colleagues opened the hood of the car, they gasped in amazement... what in the world happened?

The engine was no longer visible at all, as it was covered all over with countless pine cones.

It was immediately clear to the mechanics that a small furry creature had been at work here.

Presumably, a squirrel had stashed its supplies for the coming winter in the vehicle.

A video showing the bizarre find is captioned, "Red squirrel chose the wrong place to put his winter stash."

"It drove right in for an oil change. Owner had no idea about any of it," Jeffers-Suffles explained in the post's comments.