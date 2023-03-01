Missing monkey makes for a wild find on Kentucky highway!

Lexington, Kentucky - A road crew in Kentucky made a wild discovery while working on I-75: they found a pet monkey that had gone missing after a car crash!

A local policeman lured monkey Max out of the bushes with a water bottle, after little guy has been missing for two days. © Screenshot/Facebook/Lexington Police Department

Dustin Hurst was picking up litter along I-75 in Lexington, Kentucky, when a little animal face in the brush caught his eye, he told local news outlet Lex18.

"I've seen bears and snakes and everything else out there, but that's the first monkey I've ever seen," said Dustin.

He then went to his truck and tried to lure the capuchin monkey out of the brush with treats, saying: "I got some crackers out of the truck, and it would come up and grab a cracker and then it would run back. It done it three or four different times.

"Finally, I got him a bottle of water out and poured a bottle of water in there and he drank out of it."

He then alerted the authorities, who were coincidentally looking for a missing monkey!

On Tuesday, the Kentucky police wrote about the unusual situation on Facebook: "Officers never know what type of call they will receive out on patrol. But today, we were happy to help a family be reunited with their capuchin monkey, named Max."