Missing monkey makes for a wild find on Kentucky highway!
Lexington, Kentucky - A road crew in Kentucky made a wild discovery while working on I-75: they found a pet monkey that had gone missing after a car crash!
Dustin Hurst was picking up litter along I-75 in Lexington, Kentucky, when a little animal face in the brush caught his eye, he told local news outlet Lex18.
"I've seen bears and snakes and everything else out there, but that's the first monkey I've ever seen," said Dustin.
He then went to his truck and tried to lure the capuchin monkey out of the brush with treats, saying: "I got some crackers out of the truck, and it would come up and grab a cracker and then it would run back. It done it three or four different times.
"Finally, I got him a bottle of water out and poured a bottle of water in there and he drank out of it."
He then alerted the authorities, who were coincidentally looking for a missing monkey!
On Tuesday, the Kentucky police wrote about the unusual situation on Facebook: "Officers never know what type of call they will receive out on patrol. But today, we were happy to help a family be reunited with their capuchin monkey, named Max."
Missing monkey seems thrilled to be back with his family
Per the Lexington Police Department, Max had been missing for two days after being in a car accident with his family.
After the crash, the little monkey "got loose" and likely fled in fright. His family immediately notified police and "never gave up hope of finding him."
When the police got Dustin's call, they alerted the monkey's family, and everyone headed to the scene.
The road crew worker was able to witness the sweet reunion between Max the monkey and his owners.
"You could see the excitement on the monkey and the lady as well. She burst out in tears when she seen it. He was squalling, jumping to her. He was tickled plumb to death to see her."
Dustin believes the monkey may have injured his arm, although it's unknown whether he has received medical care.
Regardless, Dustin said Max seemed over the moon to be reunited with his owner.
"You could tell the love that she had for the monkey and the monkey had for her," he said.
