Moo Deng mania: Woman flies halfway around the world to see viral baby hippo

Bangkok, Thailand - One devoted animal lover spent several days and thousands of dollars traveling from New York to Thailand to visit TikTok's favorite baby hippo, Moo Deng.

Molly Swindall traveled halfway around the world for the cute baby hippo Moo Deng. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@1989vinyl

Molly Swindall (30) fell in love with the pygmy hippo at the start of the animal's internet fame.

Moo Deng became an overnight viral sensation when her keepers at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand – her birthplace – began posting the hippo's funny moments in short clips.

"I am absolutely in love with that shiny, moist potato," Swindall told the New York Post in a recent interview.

She took her first trip to see the cute animal on October 2, spending a total of 21 hours traveling.

18.5 of those hours were spent on a plane, all to spend just 30 hours in Thailand.

This trip cost her around $1,100 dollars, and she documented her trip on TikTok, where she also posted videos of the spunky social media star herself.