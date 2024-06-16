Mystery animal baffles woman – and the answer takes her breath away!

London, UK - Molly Spalter couldn't figure out what strange animal had made its way into her garden, but the small creature's identity would soon be revealed!

The little four-legged friend, whose fur looked soaked, was wandering around somewhat haphazardly in Spalter's yard.

Intrigued, Spalter pulled out her camera to take a few pictures of the mysterious animal.

What she then saw took her breath away!

While the beautician was still wondering what kind of furry friend she had in front of her lens, the answer appeared in the form of its mother.

A female fox suddenly crept up to gather up her baby.

"I can't believe I managed to get this on video," Spalter wrote in a TikTok clip last month.

In the original video, which has since received 4.7 million views, the mother fox can be seen coming to the aid of her runaway cub. After a few timid attempts to get closer, everything happens very quickly – she grabs the cute baby and hurries off.

But for Spalter, this touching observation was just the start of something much bigger.