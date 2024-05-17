Near-extinct red wolves welcome adorable new litter – but will they survive?

Manteo, North Carolina - A new pack of endangered red wolves has been born, in a piece of rare good news for the besieged species , which has been sitting at the edge of extinction for quite some time.

Red wolves are on the brink of extinction, with less than 20 adults left in the wild. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Born in May, a litter of eight red wolves was born to a pack of wild wolves in North Carolina. The pregnancy was induced when a male red wolf named Finch was reintegrated into a wild pack after living in captivity for more than half a decade.

While most center their focus around the plight of gray wolves, it is the red wolf that truly needs support. According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, only 15–17 individuals still roam their native habitats in North Carolina, with 241 held in captivity.

Finch, known officially as M2191, was released back into the wild after spending the last few years being raised and looked after by Wolf Haven International near Olympia, Washington.

The newly born litter of wolf puppies is not only great news because they increase the chance that their species will continue to survive, but also because it indicates that Finch has successfully integrated into the pack and may sire more puppies in the future.