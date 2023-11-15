New Zealand's Bird of the Century results are in, and John Oliver is the big winner!

A "weird puking bird" with a bizarre mating dance has won New Zealand's annual avian beauty contest.

The puteketeke has been declared New Zealand's Bird of the Century thanks mostly to a viral campaign launched by John Oliver. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & 123rf/mriyawildlife The striking Australasian crested grebe soared to an unexpected victory in the Bird of the Century ballot on Wednesday, backed by voters from far-flung cities including Tokyo, London, and Paris. John Oliver used his Last Week Tonight show to meddle in the contest by campaigning for the Australasian crested grebe, more commonly known by its Maori name "puteketeke." The comedian's campaign had organizers flapping as a record number of votes poured in from around the world, briefly crashing counting systems. Cat Guide Best mixed cat breeds: Top 10 The announcement of the annual contest winner had to be delayed for two days while the votes were verified.

The puteketeke is one unique bird

This bird has got one odd mating ritual. © 123RF/dpotashkin With striking plumage of black, white, and brown, New Zealand's online bird encyclopedia celebrates the water-loving puteketeke as "majestic and distinctive." Oliver less charitably dubbed the threatened animal the "weird puking bird." Puteketeke are known to eat their feathers to trigger a gag reflex and throw up parasites, said competition organizer Nicola Toki from the conservation group Forest and Bird. "Puteketeke began as an outside contender, but was catapulted to the top spot thanks to its unique looks, adorable parenting style – and propensity for puking," Toki said. They also have a strange and elaborate mating ritual, which they perform with gusto but with limited success. New Zealand's puteketeke population has dwindled below 1,000. Puteketeke entice potential mates by dangling weeds from their beaks, before chest bumping them, and engaging in a chorus of chirps that experts call the "growling cat display."

John Oliver's campaign ruffles feathers

On his show Last Week Tonight, John Oliver launched what he dubbed an "alarmingly aggressive campaign" after discovering a loophole, which makes it possible for people not in New Zealand to vote. The comedian erected billboards in Mumbai, Tokyo, Paris, and London, promoting the puteketeke. Oliver's so-called "fowl play" upset many. Organizers were inundated with a record-breaking 350,000 votes from all over the world. The previous record was 56,000 votes. "We know birds inspire incredible passion, but we encourage people to channel that passion into productive efforts rather than trying to rig an election," Toki said.