Orangutan sees a mirror for the first time – and her reaction is everything!

A zoo guest recently brought a mirror for Amber the orangutan to see, and the animal's sweet reaction to the object has gone viral! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pointingorangutan

A visitor, who is obviously a regular at the zoo, has developed a special bond with the orangutan.

He regularly visits her – and usually brings her a little surprise!

Amber has already been confronted with a magic trick, small board games, and play slime among other little treats.

The items were presented and demonstrated to her in front of the glass of the enclosure.

The videos created during the encounters are an absolute hit on TikTok and have already been clicked on tens of millions of times.

Most recently, the zoo guest brought a mirror for the animal. In the one-minute video, Amber can be seen reacting immediately to the cosmetic mirror.

The animal excitedly opens her mouth, bares her powerful teeth, and puckers her lips.