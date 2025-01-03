Orca who carried around dead child in show of grief loses second calf

Puget Sound, Washington State - The same grieving orca who swam more than 1000 miles with the body of her dead baby in 2018 has once again been spotted grieving a dead calf.

The orca has been spotted off Puget Sound carrying a second dead calf (file photo). © AFP/Olivier Morin

Researchers studying killer whale populations have spotted the grieving whale in the Puget Sound area, once again carrying the body of a deceased child.

Tahlequah, also known as J35, had made headlines in 2018 when she carried her dead child more than 1000 miles over 17 days. She has had four documented calves, only two of which are known to have survived.

Her most recent child was born only a few weeks ago and the duo had been tracked by researchers at the Washington State-based Center for Whale Research. Initially, they were optimistic.

"Early life is always dangerous for new calves, with a very high mortality rate in the first year," the center wrote on Instagram on December 24. "J35 is an experienced mother, and we hope that she is able to keep J61 alive through these difficult early days."

Sadly, only a week later, they announced that the calf had died and said that it was a "tremendous loss" for an endangered species that needs new calves more than ever before.