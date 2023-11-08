Orcas gang up to sink yet another yacht in a coordinated strike!

Gibraltar - The ship-bashing orcas have done it again as yet another yacht fell victim to a seemingly coordinated attack!

A pod of Orcas off the Iberian coast have sunk a yacht in an incident becoming increasingly frequent. © 123rf/mathiasberlin

The Grazie Mamma II was sailing off the coast of Morocco last week when it happened to cross paths with a pod of orcas.

Morskie Mile, the boat's Polish operator, described the encounter on Facebook, saying the crew were lucky to escape after the animals began ramming into them.

The Moroccan Navy tried to tow the yacht to safety, but the damage was so severe that it sank on the way into the port of Tanger Med.

This isn't the first big vessel the large mammals have bashed to the bottom of the ocean.

Far from it, actually!