Orcas gang up to sink yet another yacht in a coordinated strike!
Gibraltar - The ship-bashing orcas have done it again as yet another yacht fell victim to a seemingly coordinated attack!
The Grazie Mamma II was sailing off the coast of Morocco last week when it happened to cross paths with a pod of orcas.
Morskie Mile, the boat's Polish operator, described the encounter on Facebook, saying the crew were lucky to escape after the animals began ramming into them.
The Moroccan Navy tried to tow the yacht to safety, but the damage was so severe that it sank on the way into the port of Tanger Med.
This isn't the first big vessel the large mammals have bashed to the bottom of the ocean.
Far from it, actually!
Why are orcas attacking boats?
Since 2020, there have been about 500 encounters between orcas and boats, according to a study in the journal Marine Mammal Science.
The pods of killer whales have repeatedly disrupted busy routes around Portugal, Spain, and Morocco.
Encounters have become a viral sensation, with some users claiming the endangered animals are "orcanizing" to get back at humans.
While scientists can't fully explain the orca's disruptive behavior, they have a few theories.
One is that the curious apex predators treat ship rudders as playthings, in what has become something of a fad among the young orca population.
Another, less popular theory argues the animals are out for revenge due to previous traumatic encounters with fishing boats.
Though this disruptive behavior is nothing new, the increased frequency is starting to really worry sailors in the area.
It's become such a problem that conservationists, maritime rescue groups, and yacht clubs have reportedly started working together to preserve the endangered animals while also trying to help the sailors avoid encounters.
