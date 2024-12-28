Parents are terrified to discover deadly animal lurking under their baby's toys

In the late evening of Wednesday, December 25, a couple suddenly noticed a snake under a baby bouncer where their youngest child usually sits and plays.

By Anne-Sophie Mielke, Steffi Feldman

South Morang, Australia - A family from Australia needed professional help on Christmas when they discovered a deadly animal in their home.

At first glance, everything looks peaceful – but a deadly animal lurks beneath the baby toys. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@snakehunteraus In the late evening of Wednesday, December 25, a couple suddenly noticed a snake under a baby bouncer where their youngest child usually sits and plays. Even though the reptile was not particularly large, the parents quickly realized that it was still a dangerous specimen. Snake catcher Mark Pelley received the call from the frightened family at around 11.30 PM on Wednesday and the expert immediately rushed to their home in Melbourne's north-east. "The first thing I lifted was the child's baby bouncer, and I found the tiger snake underneath it," he told to Yahoo News Australia.

Deadly animal danger comes at Christmas

According to the reptile catcher, the venom of the small snake species is quite something. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@snakehunteraus His actions can also be seen in a video on TikTok and Facebook. "The snake could have been there for a lot longer, and it could have been crawling in around the baby's toys, but they just didn't notice it," he said. "It was a real Christmas Day surprise." Pelley suspects that the reptile had been in the living room for some time and may even have crawled around among the baby's belongings completely unnoticed. According to the reptile catcher, the venom of the small snake species is quite something. "This eastern tiger snake is the fifth most venomous snake in the world and even though it's small it's still incredibly deadly," he explained. "They hide in the most unique places inside the home."