Penguin snow day! Aquarium treats animals to time outside amid rare weather
Springfield, Missouri - When Missouri was hit with some snow on Thursday, the staff at Wonders of Wildlife aquarium decided to give their penguins a special treat!
18 penguins in the enclosure enjoyed a day out in the open, leaving their fenced-in area to play in the snow.
A Missouri woman named Luna took to X to share what happened, writing in all caps, "My town got like six inches of snow and the aquarium let the penguins out to play in the snow."
Then, Wonders of Wildfire shared footage of the special adventure on TikTok!
"Celebrated the snowfall the only way we know how: a penguin snow day!" the aquarium wrote in the video caption. "All 18 of our gentoo penguins got to go outside and spend a day waddling, playing, and laying in the snow."
The birds evidently enjoyed the day to its fullest potential, spending hours playing in the snow and waddling curiously around – though some preferred to simply lie down and let the sun shine on their bellies!
Penguin snow outings are quite rare in Missouri
Ben Houghton, an employee of Wonders of Wildlife, explained to Springfield News Leader that such outings create "realistic naturalist behaviors for them to explore".
Unfortunately, it doesn't happen often, as this was only the third outdoor snow day for the penguins.
The last time they were allowed outside was in 2022.
This is because the weather conditions for such a day must be perfect to ensure that the animals are safe outdoors. Temperatures must remain cold for several days and not fluctuate too much to ensure a hard floor for them to walk on.
However, these conditions are pretty rare in Missouri.
So, it's all the better when it finally works out for these little guys!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@wowaquariumsgf