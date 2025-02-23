Penguin snow day! Aquarium treats animals to time outside amid rare weather

Springfield, Missouri - When Missouri was hit with some snow on Thursday, the staff at Wonders of Wildlife aquarium decided to give their penguins a special treat!

The penguins couldn't get enough of the snow in Missouri. © Screenshot/TikTok/@wowaquariumsgf

18 penguins in the enclosure enjoyed a day out in the open, leaving their fenced-in area to play in the snow.

A Missouri woman named Luna took to X to share what happened, writing in all caps, "My town got like six inches of snow and the aquarium let the penguins out to play in the snow."

Then, Wonders of Wildfire shared footage of the special adventure on TikTok!

"Celebrated the snowfall the only way we know how: a penguin snow day!" the aquarium wrote in the video caption. "All 18 of our gentoo penguins got to go outside and spend a day waddling, playing, and laying in the snow."

The birds evidently enjoyed the day to its fullest potential, spending hours playing in the snow and waddling curiously around – though some preferred to simply lie down and let the sun shine on their bellies!