Pig and baby goat brighten up everyone's morning with adorable greeting

Charlotte, North Carolina - These two baby animals will make any morning a lot better with the adorable greetings captured in a viral TikTok clip !

Jolene the goat and Peppa the big are TikTok stars. © collage: screenshot/ TikTok/ Emma Marie

TikTok user Emma Marie (30) has a whole herd of adorable critters. But the cutest two are arguably the baby Nigerian dwarf goat named Jolene and a Kunekune pig called Peppa.

As soon as Emma shared a clip of her two miniature babes grunting good day to TikTok, the likes and views came pouring in.

In the fifteen-second clip, Jolene and Peppa greet their owner with their respective bleating and oinking.

Peppa says hello with an almost dog-like snort and runs to Emma for some morning pets, while Jolene bleats from under the table. The young goat isn't as steady on its hooves as the pig is and takes a few more seconds to hop over for some morning cuddles.

The adorable footage took off like a rocket on TikTok and now boasts more than 30 million views and almost five million likes.