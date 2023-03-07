Pig and baby goat brighten up everyone's morning with adorable greeting
Charlotte, North Carolina - These two baby animals will make any morning a lot better with the adorable greetings captured in a viral TikTok clip!
TikTok user Emma Marie (30) has a whole herd of adorable critters. But the cutest two are arguably the baby Nigerian dwarf goat named Jolene and a Kunekune pig called Peppa.
As soon as Emma shared a clip of her two miniature babes grunting good day to TikTok, the likes and views came pouring in.
In the fifteen-second clip, Jolene and Peppa greet their owner with their respective bleating and oinking.
Peppa says hello with an almost dog-like snort and runs to Emma for some morning pets, while Jolene bleats from under the table. The young goat isn't as steady on its hooves as the pig is and takes a few more seconds to hop over for some morning cuddles.
The adorable footage took off like a rocket on TikTok and now boasts more than 30 million views and almost five million likes.
Piglet and goat are thrilled to see their human
TikTok users are still gushing over Emma's animals in the comments, and some are convinced the baby goat is yelling "mom."
Emma agrees, but she thinks the critters are just being a bit dramatic, writing: "I know, i was only gone long enough to fix a cup of coffee."
It could be argued that even the length of time it takes to whip up some java is far too long to be away from this pawesome pair!
Emma is always posting cute clips of the two animals' amazing antics, so there's plenty more cheer where that came from!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/ TikTok/ Emma Marie