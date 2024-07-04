Rabbit adopts orphan kitten in heartmelting TikTok video

Many rescue animals have already found a loving home with TikToker Emily Heide, b ut she is not alone in this task because her bunny Bertha supports her in a magical way.

After a brief sniff, it's clear to bunny Bertha that she wants to adopt the orphan kitten. © Screenshot/TikTok/@emilyyheide

Emily has once again shown her big heart by taking in a tiny kitten.

The orphaned cat was involuntarily separated from its mother and would probably have been doomed to die if Emily had not offered it a new home.

But even though she provided the cat with security and food, there is one thing Emily cannot replace – the missing mother.

Fortunately, Bertha knows exactly what to do in this case.

After greeting the kitten, the bunny doesn't hesitate and decides to adopt the other animal without further ado.

In a video on TikTok which shows the first encounter between rabbit and cat, Bertha can be seen sniffing curiously at the orphan.