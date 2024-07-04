Rabbit adopts orphan kitten in heartmelting TikTok video
Many rescue animals have already found a loving home with TikToker Emily Heide, but she is not alone in this task because her bunny Bertha supports her in a magical way.
Emily has once again shown her big heart by taking in a tiny kitten.
The orphaned cat was involuntarily separated from its mother and would probably have been doomed to die if Emily had not offered it a new home.
But even though she provided the cat with security and food, there is one thing Emily cannot replace – the missing mother.
Fortunately, Bertha knows exactly what to do in this case.
After greeting the kitten, the bunny doesn't hesitate and decides to adopt the other animal without further ado.
In a video on TikTok which shows the first encounter between rabbit and cat, Bertha can be seen sniffing curiously at the orphan.
Bunny adopts kitten in heartwarming TikTok video
It seems that the bunny quickly realizes that the four-legged friend urgently needs a mommy replacement.
In the next few sequences, you can see Bertha cuddling the kitten carefully and caressing it tenderly again and again.
This isn't the first time Bertha has taken on an orphaned kitten.
"If there is one thing my bunny Berth loves, its rescue kittens that need a mama," Emily wrote in the caption of the post.
In fact, in her other videos on TikTok, you can follow the relationship between Bertha and a cat named Amren.
The little stray was discovered by Emily in her garden, where he had been left completely alone. Immediately, her bunny decided to adopt the baby as her own.
Even though Bertha is unable to suckle her two adopted kittens, she gives them something else that is essential to life – love!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emilyyheide