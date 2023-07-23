Raccoon shocks in "special rescue": "It felt like a Disney moment"

Amarillo, Texas - When Stephanie Brady, executive director of the Wild West Wildlife animal rescue organization, received a call from her neighbor, she rushed to help – and saw something she had never seen before.

The baby raccoon ran towards his rescuer when it saw her coming towards her. © Screenshot/Facebook/Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

A baby raccoon had lost its way and wandered onto her neighbor's front porch – and no longer seemed to know where to go.

Brady sprung into action to help the little one, and could hardly believe her eyes.

It's not unusual for a wild baby to be curious when it meets a human, but usually after a short time, they begin to grow afraid or hostile.

Yet this little ball of fur showed no trace of fear or nervousness - quite the opposite!

As soon as Brady stepped out of her car and walked toward the raccoon, it ran right over to her, and seemed overjoyed to see its rescuer.

"She crawled right up into my hands," Brady told The Dodo in an interview. "It felt like a Disney moment. [I've] never had that happen in 30 years of working with wildlife."

The rescue organization shared a video of the cute moment on Facebook.

"As Rehabbers and Rescuers there are special rescues that will stand out more than others. This is one," they wrote.

"Most juvenile raccoons will approach you with curiosity but then start growling, huffing, and trying to bite as you get closer. This little angel is an exception."