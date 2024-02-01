Raccoon steals the show in hilarious proposal video fail!
South Carolina - A South Carolina woman was supposed to film her friend's engagement. Unfortunately, and hysterically, she got distracted by a wild animal.
She had one job!
TikToker Mary Dawson was tasked with filming her friend's marriage proposal for posterity.
The scene was set at dusk with lush greenery, glittering string lights, and true love... what could go wrong?
The video starts out with Dawson filming everything according to plan.
She stands out of sight as her friend's boyfriend nervously prepares to pop the question.
Suddenly, the camera veers away from the intimate scene and zooms in on a raccoon peering from behind a fence.
By the time Dawson turns back, her friends are already embracing. Dawson missed the actual proposal!
"POV: I shouldn't have been trusted to record my friend's proposal," reads overlaid text on the now-viral video.
The caption says, "Missed the whole kneeling part. Don't worry, she wasn’t mad!"
TikTokers have mixed feelings about the show-stealing raccoon video
While the proposal video may have been ruined, a star was born in that blurry raccoon. His big break has garnered the TikTok clip 23.7 million views and counting!
Many TikTokers agreed they would have been distracted by the little guy, too.
"They can recreate the proposal, the raccoon could be a once-in-a-lifetime thing," quipped one commenter.
Some even suggested that the couple should invite the animal to the wedding!
Other TikTokers said they would be "so mad" and "infuriated" if that had been their proposal video, with some commenters even going so far as to say that they'd end a friendship over something like this.
Lucky for Dawson, her friend was a bit more forgiving!
Besides, thanks to the raccoon, this couple's proposal will live on in internet history forever.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@marydawsonl