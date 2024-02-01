Raccoon steals the show in hilarious proposal video fail!

South Carolina - A South Carolina woman was supposed to film her friend's engagement. Unfortunately, and hysterically, she got distracted by a wild animal .

This couple's special moment got upstaged by a curious raccoon! © Screenshot/TikTok/@marydawsonl

She had one job!

TikToker Mary Dawson was tasked with filming her friend's marriage proposal for posterity.

The scene was set at dusk with lush greenery, glittering string lights, and true love... what could go wrong?

The video starts out with Dawson filming everything according to plan.

She stands out of sight as her friend's boyfriend nervously prepares to pop the question.



Suddenly, the camera veers away from the intimate scene and zooms in on a raccoon peering from behind a fence.

By the time Dawson turns back, her friends are already embracing. Dawson missed the actual proposal!

"POV: I shouldn't have been trusted to record my friend's proposal," reads overlaid text on the now-viral video.

The caption says, "Missed the whole kneeling part. Don't worry, she wasn’t mad!"