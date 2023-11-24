Rare elephant twins born in jumbo "double joy" against "amazing odds"

Samburu County, Kenya - An elephant in Kenya has given birth to a set of twins, a conservation group said on Friday, a rare event for the planet's largest land animals .

Alto and her newborn baby twin elephants at the Samburu National Reserve in Kenya. © Screenshot/Instagram/savetheelephants

Save the Elephants said that the twins, both female, were born in the Samburu National Reserve in northern Kenya to a mother named Alto, describing it as "double joy".

Twins make up only about one percent of elephant births, although another pair – one male and one female – were born in the same reserve in early 2022.

A video posted on social media, formerly Twitter, by Save the Elephants, showed the baby elephants feeding from their mother, alongside other members of the herd.

African elephants have the longest gestation period of any living mammal, carrying their young for nearly 22 months, and give birth roughly every four years.

However, elephant twins do not often fare so well. A previous pair of twins born in Samburu in 2006 failed to survive more than a few days.