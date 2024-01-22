Rat's futile subway escalator climb has TikTok users cackling

New York, New York - A TikTok video of a rat running up an escalator going the opposite direction in a New York City subway station has the internet cackling. It doesn't look like this animal will win the rat race!

The rodent hopped out of the subway station, landing by landing. © Screenshot/TikTok/@jimmyjames1027

The little rat's escalator adventure seems like an endless race.

On Wednesday, TikTok user Jimmy James posted a cell phone video of the rodent trying to climb up the stairs of an escalator that was going down.

The animal's aim seemed hopeless, but the video, set to the Rocky theme music, was a hit, earning over seven million views since it was shared.

Some TikTok users joked that the rat is probably still trying to jump to the top of the stairs. Others joked that this is what the proverbial rat race feels like in 2024.

These pessimistic social media commenters, however, were too quick to proclaim the rat's race doomed, as a second video posted by Jimmy James proved.

As it turns out, the rat made it to the top of the escalator even though the stairs were moving against him. Once the rat made it to the top, he quickly disappeared.