Shark warning issued in California after kayaker has close call

Pescadero, California - Local authorities on Tuesday reported "aggressive shark behavior" just south of Pescadero in San Mateo County in northern California.

The incident happened at Pebble Beach, which is part of Bean Hollow State Beach, some 45 miles south of San Francisco, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.



"Attention ocean enthusiasts!" the Facebook post began.

"Earlier today, we received a report of aggressive shark behavior in the vicinity of Pebble Beach, just south of Pescadero, in state beach jurisdiction. A kayaker had a close encounter with a shark, but thankfully emerged unharmed."

Pebble Beach is named after the ocean-polished rocks that make up its shore and is located half a mile south of Pescadero.

The sheriff's office and the California Department of Parks and Recreation, which has jurisdiction over the beach, did not immediately respond to messages seeking additional details about the incident, but said it was the first of its kind in the area this year.