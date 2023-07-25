Cocaine Sharks: Are sharks ingesting drugs in our waters?

Florida Keys - It's not new that sharks can be aggressive, but off the coast of Florida, the marine predators are thought to be behaving particularly erratically. Are the animals on drugs? Smugglers could be responsible, and Shark Week is diving in to find out.

Sharks on the Florida coast are considered particularly aggressive, but could drugs be playing a role? (stock image) © 123RF/surz

First, Cocaine Bear came across our TV screens. Now, Cocaine Sharks is making a splash – but this time, it may not be just a fantasy.

Florida's coasts aren't just great for vacationing. Drug smugglers have also been using the expansive beaches for decades to bring cocaine into the US from South and Central America, by simply tossing drug packages into the sea and having them wash ashore with the help of the tide.

Just this June, the US Coast Guard seized more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine in the Caribbean and Atlantic, worth an estimated $186 million.

Marine biologist Tom Hird set out to research what effects cocaine, as well as chemicals and other pharmaceuticals, can have on marine life, especially sharks – some of the largest sea creatures in the world. As Hird told the outlet Live Science, concentrations of human substances in the waters off the US coast are increasing.

The biologist conducted a series of experiments together with environmental scientist Tracy Fanarahich, and their results can be seen in the documentary Cocaine Sharks, part of this week's Shark Week on the Discovery channel.

