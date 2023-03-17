St. Patrick's Day means a very special bath time for these baby elephants!

Syracuse, New York - Who needs green beer when you've got a green bubble bath? The baby elephant twins at Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, got some very special pampering for St. Patrick's Day!

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo's baby elephant twins, Yaad and Tukada, got to celebrate St. Patty's Day with a green bubble bath! © collage: screenshot/ Twitter/Rosamond Gifford Zoo

It's snakes, not elephants, that most people associate with St. Paddy's.

But that doesn't mean other animals can't celebrate!

The elephant care team at Rosamond Gifford Zoo set up one of their special bubble baths for elephant twins Yaad and Tukada to mark the Irish holiday.

They posted a clip of the siblings enjoying their playtime and green presents to Twitter, quipping: "Luck of the #EleTwins!"

"In many cultures, elephants symbolize good luck, and we couldn’t feel more lucky to have Yaad, Tukada, and their incredible animal care staff," the zoo added.