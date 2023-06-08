Ten-foot alligator sparks huge traffic jam and battle on Florida Keys highway

Monroe County, Florida - A ten-foot long alligator decided to cross the road and ended up blocking a major highway in the Florida Keys for over an hour. The animal had to be battled before traffic could move again.

A ten-foot-long Florida alligator blocked the Florida Keys highway for over an hour © Screenshot/Facebook/MCSO - Florida Keys

Gator jam!

The Florida Keys are popular with tourists and alligators alike, as both like the pristine beaches of the area. Unfortunately for those driving there, there aren't many roads that lead in and out.

Officers from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were called to deal with an unusual issue on the road on Monday when a huge gator tried to cross the 18-mile stretch of highway between the Florida Keys and the mainland.

The animal caused quite a traffic jam.

Authorities brought in the Pesky Critters Wildlife Control group to wrangle the huge reptile.

"You never know what you'll get on a call in the Florida Keys," the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post about the incident.

"Never a dull moment."