Ten lions, including the world's oldest, killed after attacking nearby animals

After lions attacked livestock in Kenya, herders have killed 10 of the predatory cats in one week (stock image). © Unsplash/Zdeněk Macháček

A total of ten lions have been killed in Amboseli National Park on the border of Kenya and Tanzania since last week, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said. On Friday, it had become known that one of the world's oldest lions, 19-year-old Loonkito, had been killed by cattle herders.

The service said lions were sought after by poachers, after they attacked livestock including goats and a dog nearby.

Sightings of wild animals near human habitation have increased in Kenya in recent years, one reason being the spread of cities into the animals' migration and hunting grounds.

KWS said meetings had been organized with local community representatives, and that the talks were about "minimizing the risks of human-wildlife conflict," including developing prevention systems to warn residents of wild animals in their vicinity.

A representative for the World Wildlife Fund Kenya said the "retaliatory killings" prove "human-lion conflict is now an unprecedented crisis," and "we could be facing the extinction of lions in Kenya in our generation."