Toddler and crow's inseparable bond is too cute for words
Birds of a feather flock together, even if one happens to be missing his plumage. A toddler named Otto and a crow have become the best of friends, and their bond is utter adorable!
At first glance, two-year-old Otto looks like a normal toddler. He's excitable and loves playing outside.
But take another look, and it quickly becomes clear that this kid has a very special friend.
Otto's best buddy is no ordinary classmate; it's a black-and-white crow!
As The Dodo reports, according to Otto's dad, Christian, who is a passionate animal lover himself, the bird immediately felt "at home" with his son.
The story behind this strange and sweet friendship is anything but romantic, as Russell, the crow, did not have an easy start in life.
Toddler Otto and Russell the crow are two peas in a pod
As luck would have it, Christian found the emaciated crow at work. He ended up taking the bird home to live with his partner, Laerke, and Otto.
The family nursed the scrawny crow back to health, but the big surprise came when they tried to release Russell back into the wild. The crow felt so at home with his adopted family and didn't want to go!
What's more, he'd made a special connection with Otto. Since then, the two have been an inseparable duo.
Russell follows Otto everywhere, and the boy loves to play with the animal. The bird even eats lunch with Otto at the table!
It's almost as if the crow is the little boy's shadow. Otto's mom says Russell only lets the toddler pet him and shies away from all other human contact.
Hopefully, this odd couple will continue to grow together.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/thedodo