Toddler and crow's inseparable bond is too cute for words

Birds of a feather flock together, even if one happens to be missing his plumage. A toddler named Otto and a crow have become the best of friends, and their bond is utter adorable!

This toddler's best friend is a crow and the adorable duo is inseperable! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/thedodo

At first glance, two-year-old Otto looks like a normal toddler. He's excitable and loves playing outside.

But take another look, and it quickly becomes clear that this kid has a very special friend.

Otto's best buddy is no ordinary classmate; it's a black-and-white crow!

As The Dodo reports, according to Otto's dad, Christian, who is a passionate animal lover himself, the bird immediately felt "at home" with his son.

The story behind this strange and sweet friendship is anything but romantic, as Russell, the crow, did not have an easy start in life.