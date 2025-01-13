Tourist is relaxing on the beach when she makes this shocking animal discovery!

Tamarindo, Costa Rica - A woman made a shocking animal discovery on the beach while she was on vacation in Costa Rica, posting viral footage of the encounter on TikTok.

Nathalie Ramsell was vacationing on the northwest coast of Costa Rica at the time of the animal incident. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Nathalie Ramsell

Nathalie Ramsell spent the first few days of the new year in paradise.

The TikToker had made herself comfortable on the north-west coast of Costa Rica and was soaking up the sun on a beach.

However, the period of relaxation did not last too long, as Nathalie became aware of a nearby detail that would actually be a reason to flee – a crocodile!

The young woman shared footage of the surreal moment on TikTok.

"POV: relaxing on the beach in Costa Rica and realising you have a crocodile 25 meters behind you," reads the video's onscreen text.