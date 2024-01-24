Trio of confiscated baby spider monkeys are recovering well at the San Diego Zoo

San Diego, California - A trio of spider monkeys are doing well in their new home at the San Diego Zoo after the baby animals were confiscated by Customs Officers at the US-Mexico border.

A trio of adorable baby spider monkeys are settling into their new home at the San Diego Zoo after being confiscated by Customs Officers at the US-Mexico border. © Screenshot/X/@sandiegozoo

Three adorable baby spider monkeys found in an illicit smuggling attempt were, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's tweet on X, "around two months old at the time, malnourished, & in need of help."

The monkeys were discovered in August by US Customs and Border Protection at the Calexico port of entry.

They had been stashed into a carrier hidden behind the seat of a van by a 29-year-old female and a 31-year-old male.

After their rescue, the monkeys were placed in quarantine by the US Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services and then sent to Paul Harter Veterinary Medical Center at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in critical condition.

On Tuesday, the zoo shared an adorable video of the three wide-eyed babes being bottle-fed, cuddling up with one of the caretakers and a stuffed animal. The end of the sweet clip shows the little ones exploring their new home!

"All three babies are now thriving & residing at the Park's Animal Care Center where guests can watch them grow," reports the zoo.